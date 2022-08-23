ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 4

Related
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Expiration dates for retired teachers?

I know teaching is difficult, but I hadn't realized the toll it takes on you until I got this story:. Frank Jaster, of Covington, says this tale is "in the Mark Twain 'Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated' category:. "After many decades in the classroom, I retired a couple...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Zachary, LA
City
Leblanc, LA
City
Jackson, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space

As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'

In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Practicing to become a florist?

Dear Smiley: When my mom was a little girl in New Orleans, she would sometimes roller skate the length of St. Charles Avenue to get to school. Back then, Dominican had classes all the way to kindergarten. My grandmother was taken aback at a teacher-parent conference when the nuns complimented...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Family Restaurant#Good Food#Food Drink#Leblanc To Waguespack#Leblanc S Drive Inn#Tastee Freez#Drive Inn
theadvocate.com

Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast

The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lionsroarnews.com

Hot August Night makes successful return in the rain

Come rain or shine, the people of downtown Hammond were determined to pull out all of the stops for the long-awaited return and 25th anniversary of Hot August Night. Hot August Night invited everyone near and far to come downtown for a night of live music, fresh food, handmade goods, raffles, and more. Despite the recurring.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
L'Observateur

Local author launches debut historical fiction novel

GONZALES – Local author, and amateur genealogist Chad J. LeBlanc of Gonzales, has published his debut work of historical fiction, “The Roots of the Bayou” through Kindle Direct Publishing. Set in 18th Century Acadia, Canary Islands, France and Louisiana “The Roots of the Bayou” is the story...
GONZALES, LA
kadn.com

Fire destroys Breaux Bridge apartment complex

Breaux Bridge, La (KADN)- Several families in Breaux Bridge were devastated as they watched their homes go up in flames. St. Martin Parish Fire District Fire Coordinator Brody Miller says they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Though some neighbors believe it was a pot left on the stove.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy