Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Angelique’s Baking Co. brings sweet treats & lunch options to Vacherie
LAPLACE — Kayla Mitt’s dream of becoming a business owner started when she was a little girl with an Easy Bake Oven. Now she is the owner of Angelique’s Baking Co., located in the TPP Plaza at 2859 E. Highway 20 in Vacherie. A grand opening and...
theadvocate.com
Les Jeunes Amies debutantes honored at fall luncheon at Baton Rouge Country Club
Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza. Les Jeunes Amies is...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Expiration dates for retired teachers?
I know teaching is difficult, but I hadn't realized the toll it takes on you until I got this story:. Frank Jaster, of Covington, says this tale is "in the Mark Twain 'Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated' category:. "After many decades in the classroom, I retired a couple...
brproud.com
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
LSU Reveille
Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space
As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
theadvocate.com
Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'
In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Practicing to become a florist?
Dear Smiley: When my mom was a little girl in New Orleans, she would sometimes roller skate the length of St. Charles Avenue to get to school. Back then, Dominican had classes all the way to kindergarten. My grandmother was taken aback at a teacher-parent conference when the nuns complimented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast
The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
theadvocate.com
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, Investar Bank, Pennington
-- Todd Ezell has been hired by Investar Bank as consumer banking director and senior vice president. Ezell comes from First Horizon, formerly IberiaBank, where he was a consumer credit manager. Over his 26-year career, he has held various titles in lending, credit and consumer banking. He earned a bachelor's...
lionsroarnews.com
Hot August Night makes successful return in the rain
Come rain or shine, the people of downtown Hammond were determined to pull out all of the stops for the long-awaited return and 25th anniversary of Hot August Night. Hot August Night invited everyone near and far to come downtown for a night of live music, fresh food, handmade goods, raffles, and more. Despite the recurring.
theadvocate.com
Just in time for Halloween, Lafayette's funhouse-style costume shop sells off inventory
The new Old Vogue is the kind of place you go to become Queen Victoria, a belly dancer or a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. The sprawling downtown Lafayette costume shop, which feels a bit like a carnival funhouse, is delightful by day and creepy by night. "It's just a playground,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Certified Habitat increases ecological value of small corners of the earth
When Diane Baker looks out over her Lafayette yard, she sees not just an abundance of native plants but a vast, and varied, array of wildlife. From different kinds of butterflies and birds to caterpillars and little bugs, it’s more than just a yard. It’s an ecosystem. Baker...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette author Gayle Webre and her 'curious Cajun kid' are headed to the National Book Festival
Lafayette author Gayle Webre is using her debut children’s book, “When I Was an Alligator,” and its “curious Cajun kid” to bring a taste of Louisiana’s wetlands to a national audience at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Webre was one of two...
L'Observateur
Local author launches debut historical fiction novel
GONZALES – Local author, and amateur genealogist Chad J. LeBlanc of Gonzales, has published his debut work of historical fiction, “The Roots of the Bayou” through Kindle Direct Publishing. Set in 18th Century Acadia, Canary Islands, France and Louisiana “The Roots of the Bayou” is the story...
kadn.com
Fire destroys Breaux Bridge apartment complex
Breaux Bridge, La (KADN)- Several families in Breaux Bridge were devastated as they watched their homes go up in flames. St. Martin Parish Fire District Fire Coordinator Brody Miller says they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Though some neighbors believe it was a pot left on the stove.
wbrz.com
Ducks enjoy swimming in neighborhood potholes; residents tired of dodging craters
DENHAM SPRINGS - The ducks are having a great time in one Denham Springs neighborhood where they enjoy swimming in potholes. Of course, the people living in that neighborhood aren't as happy about their road conditions. Angela Bueche moved into her home in Arbor Walk in 2018. She says the...
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
theadvocate.com
‘Proud of him’: Offenders get second chance through SLCC-Lafayette sheriff’s welding program
On Thursday, Scott resident Mary Olivia Simon clutched a green and black disposable camera in her hands as she snapped photos of her son’s graduation from South Louisiana Community College. Her son, 46-year old Derrick Guidry, was awarded a technical diploma in welding alongside six other men — Kolby...
Acadiana Man Gets Help From Luke Bryan's Crew After Blowout Near Cajundome
One local guy had a rough morning, but it was made better by some kind out-of-towners who just so happened to be on Luke Bryan's team.
Comments / 4