Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
UPDATE: Toledo woman posts bond after being charged for firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Hutchen appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000, which has already been posted. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured.
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge
TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
Hardin sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, who was convicted of charges related to running an unlicensed funeral home business, was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Hardin, who faced more than 40 charges initially, was convicted earlier this month of the most serious charge - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a first-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding said it was clear that Hardin operated his funeral business without a proper license.
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
Toledo elementary school locked down Tuesday after parent fires gun following altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
When you can expect to see pumpkin spice hit northwest Ohio lattes this fall
How early is too early for a pumpkin spice latte? Check out when Toledo-area coffee shops plan on debuting their fall menus, as well as some of the autumnal drinks and snacks they offer!. The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg -- Now available and all year round, if possible. Pumpkin spice...
Two homes break ground Friday in Junction neighborhood ongoing revitalization
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Junction neighborhood in central Toledo broke ground for two new houses Friday that are a part of a larger, $3 million 15-house project. The groundbreaking on Belmont Avenue was a partnership between the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and The Junction Coalition and a start to the project that will encompass a six-block radius including Lucas and Vance streets.
Guns for gift cards; more on Toledo 'Gun Buyback' event
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is offering the opportunity to exchange guns for gas gift cards on September 10. The gun buyback will be held at the Fredrick Douglass Center at 1001 Indiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., funded by the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close Monday for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
Dystonia Zoo Day | Toledo Zoo-goers bring attention to lesser known neurological disorder
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is one of eight zoos in cities across America to host a Dystonia Zoo Day this year to raise money and awareness for the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle spasms, abnormal postures and slow repetitive...
Man undergoes life-saving surgery after being shot Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old Toledo man is facing two felonious assault charges following a shooting Sunday morning in central Toledo. Court records say Jermaine Jackson produced a handgun and shot Terrence Turner multiple times after an altercation in a home on Avondale Ave. near Brown Ave. Turner was...
