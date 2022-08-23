ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Hardin sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, who was convicted of charges related to running an unlicensed funeral home business, was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Hardin, who faced more than 40 charges initially, was convicted earlier this month of the most serious charge - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a first-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding said it was clear that Hardin operated his funeral business without a proper license.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two homes break ground Friday in Junction neighborhood ongoing revitalization

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Junction neighborhood in central Toledo broke ground for two new houses Friday that are a part of a larger, $3 million 15-house project. The groundbreaking on Belmont Avenue was a partnership between the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and The Junction Coalition and a start to the project that will encompass a six-block radius including Lucas and Vance streets.
WTOL 11

Guns for gift cards; more on Toledo 'Gun Buyback' event

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is offering the opportunity to exchange guns for gas gift cards on September 10. The gun buyback will be held at the Fredrick Douglass Center at 1001 Indiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., funded by the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
WTOL 11

Man undergoes life-saving surgery after being shot Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old Toledo man is facing two felonious assault charges following a shooting Sunday morning in central Toledo. Court records say Jermaine Jackson produced a handgun and shot Terrence Turner multiple times after an altercation in a home on Avondale Ave. near Brown Ave. Turner was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
