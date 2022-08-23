TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, who was convicted of charges related to running an unlicensed funeral home business, was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Hardin, who faced more than 40 charges initially, was convicted earlier this month of the most serious charge - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a first-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding said it was clear that Hardin operated his funeral business without a proper license.

