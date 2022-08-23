Read full article on original website
BRPD find woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Former Denham Springs police officer charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are currently on the lookout for Joseph Reid Copeland. Copeland is a former police officer with the Denham Springs Police Department. “Earlier this week, allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland regarding an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” according to the Denham...
Man shot ‘multiple times’ outside apartment on W. Brookstown Drive, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man. Police say TC Snell Jr. was shot multiple times outside his apartment in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive Saturday night. Snell died at the scene. A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
ZPD seeks vehicle involved in theft at local Home Depot
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a theft at Home Depot. If you have any information, you are asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-1922.
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
Recent on-campus crime ‘unusual,’ LSU explains new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In just the first week of school, LSU reported multiple crimes on campus, including two attempted kidnappings and a shooting during an attempted robbery. “I’m not comfortable at all,” Kaia Bonet, LSU senior. “I’m making sure I am paying attention around me.”...
LSU students react to recent kidnapping near Cypress Hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many students are shocked to hear about the recent kidnapping. Some said between a reported kidnapping and shooting in one week, they definitely had to become more aware of their surroundings. Early Wednesday morning, before dawn, reports claim a young female was abducted outside...
