Napoleonville, LA

brproud.com

BRPD find woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
brproud.com

LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
brproud.com

Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

ZPD seeks vehicle involved in theft at local Home Depot

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a theft at Home Depot. If you have any information, you are asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-1922.
brproud.com

1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU students react to recent kidnapping near Cypress Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many students are shocked to hear about the recent kidnapping. Some said between a reported kidnapping and shooting in one week, they definitely had to become more aware of their surroundings. Early Wednesday morning, before dawn, reports claim a young female was abducted outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA

