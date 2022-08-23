Celery: always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Until, that is, the Persians came along and created khoresh karafs, a celery stew that my Armenian mother-in-law is very fond of. There is a whole bunch in it, and an entire one of parsley, too. The celery is braised to velvet-soft submission, releasing an immense flavour (somewhere between celery, softened shallots and fennel) that no one (and certainly not I) ever thought celery capable of. Traditionally, this stew is made with meat, but I have it on good authority that many Persians now make it using white beans or potatoes.

RECIPES ・ 1 HOUR AGO