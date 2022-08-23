Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Vegetarian Skillet Chili
It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.
One Green Planet
Everything Bagel Cauliflower Bites [Vegan]
2 cups corn flakes, crushed into very small pieces. 1 cup bread crumbs (See Notes!) 2-3 tablespoons Everything Bagel seasoning (See Notes!) 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/4 cup Buffalo sauce (Store-bought or homemade) 1 teaspoon garlic powder. 1 teaspoon sea salt. 1 teaspoon...
One Green Planet
Carrot Cake Loaf with Streusel Topping [Vegan]
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white (spoon and leveled) 1 cup carrots, peeled and finely grated (about 1 large) 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white. 2 tablespoons brown sugar. 1 tablespoon vegan butter. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Preparation. Preheat oven to...
One Green Planet
Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
2–3 medium-large sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm)-thick fries. If you have the time, soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of cold water for 30 minutes. This helps to remove the excess potato starch and make them even crispier. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas...
One Green Planet
Soft Baked Snickers Cookies [Vegan]
Preheat the oven to 160Fan/180*C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. For the cookies, whisk together the peanut butter, yoghurt, syrup, sugar, milk and vanilla till smooth. Add in the oat flour, ground almonds, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Whisk to a thick batter with no specks of flour.
thepioneerwoman.com
Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for celery, saffron and white bean stew
Celery: always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Until, that is, the Persians came along and created khoresh karafs, a celery stew that my Armenian mother-in-law is very fond of. There is a whole bunch in it, and an entire one of parsley, too. The celery is braised to velvet-soft submission, releasing an immense flavour (somewhere between celery, softened shallots and fennel) that no one (and certainly not I) ever thought celery capable of. Traditionally, this stew is made with meat, but I have it on good authority that many Persians now make it using white beans or potatoes.
Ina Garten’s “Dirty Little Secret” for Her Foolproof Ribs Will Make the Meat Fall Right Off the Bone
Summer may be drawing to an end, but that doesn’t mean your grilling days are over. What Ina Garten describes as the “dirty little secret” behind her foolproof ribs will allow you to keep those summer flavors going by minimizing the time your meat spends on the actual grill.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Eclair Cake
I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
One Green Planet
Vanilla Milkshake [Vegan]
1/4 cup coconut meat or cashews soaked in 3 cups of warm water for 3 to 4 hours to soften, drained. Place the milk in a high-speed blender. Add the vanilla seeds, coconut meat, liquid sweetener and coconut butter and process until VERY smooth. Transfer to another container, cover, and...
12tomatoes.com
Green Chili Monkey Bread
Cheesy, buttery, and just enough spice. Monkey bread has been a great party food for us at my house. But, so often the recipes tend to be really sweet. While we love a good sweet bread, this green chili monkey bread hits a whole different kind of craving. It’s cheesy, savory, and has just a little bit of spice thanks to some canned green chilis and red pepper flakes.
One Green Planet
Tahini Caramel Bars [Vegan]
3 tablespoons (45 ml) avocado or melted coconut oil. 1/4 cup (60 g) tahini or tigernut butter for an AIP substitute. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (alcohol-free for AIP) 1/3 cup (58 g) chopped dark chocolate (Paleo-friendly; 85% cacao and above recommended) (see AIP notes) 1 tablespoon (15 ml) coconut oil.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
Cream of Broccoli Soup
This vibrant green cream of broccoli soup is lush, savory, and perfect year-round if you’re a perpetual soup-eater like me. It’s extra flavorful, thanks to the addition of celery and carrot. And a generous amount of onion and garlic provide a delicious base that accentuates the flavor of the broccoli. A Yukon Gold potato thickens the soup without overpowering the flavor of the broccoli, fresh chives brighten everything up, and a touch of heavy cream brings it all together.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Chocolate Tiramisu
If you like tiramisu dessert, then this chocolate tiramisu will satisfy your taste buds! Rich and creamy and very easy to prepare – this recipe is definitely one of my favorite desserts that I usually prepare for weakened of holidays. As an Italian, I really like to experiment with the classic Italian desserts and this one is just perfect. Here is the recipe:
Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal
Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
A quick and timeless combination of garlic and butter make this simple skillet of sautéed green beans an instant family favorite. It’s a 15-minute, five-ingredient side dish that pairs with chicken, fish, steak, and more. Make it once, and you’ll hardly need to look at the recipe when you make it again and again (which we guarantee you will).
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Ravioli
This Crock Pot Ravioli recipe uses frozen ravioli with a quick homemade sauce and lots of gooey mozzarella cheese. Perfect all-in-one meal!. This recipe turned out to be a real winner. I was actually pretty surprised that you could make a dish like this in the crock pot. Honestly, I thought it would turn to mush. Surprisingly, it did fantastic. I guess if you left it in the crock pot for WAY too long, it would have the potential to mush but after it was done cooking, I put it on the "warm" setting of my slow cooker and it kept in great shape until we were all ready to dig in.
