WMDT.com
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
WBOC
Three NY Women Arrested for Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three New York women on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that got underway at the Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach late Thursday afternoon. Police said that at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside...
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
WBOC
UPDATE: Seaford Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford woman was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in the Seaford area. Delaware State Police says just after 6 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Tyquesia Jackson, 29, was going northbound in the left lane of Rt. 13, north of Camp Rd. At the same time a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling in-front of the Jeep at a slower speed.
Motorcyclist killed in Harford Road crash in Baltimore County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Harford Road in the Glen Arm area early Saturday evening, Baltimore County police confirmed.
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
WBOC
Accidental Fire at Condominiums in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire at the Aventurra Condominiums Sunday afternoon on Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, has been ruled an accident. The Ocean City Fire Department says they were called to the Aventurra Condominiums around 12:30 p.m. for a fire on the second floor. When firefighters arrived there was...
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
WBOC
Fire Pit Accident Leaves Man Burned in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 75-year-old man in Federalsburg suffered burns after using gasoline to burn debris in a fire pit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said. It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home at 5215 Twelve Oaks Drive. Investigators said when the victim poured gasoline into the fire pit, it caused the fire to flash.
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: County Police Searching For Suspect That Reportedly Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles
Just before 2:00, New Castle County Police were reportedly trying to stop a driver for an unknown reason. The driver reportedly fled from officers, ramming two police vehicles, during the pursuit according to sources familiar with the chase. Police have focused their search on the Old Mill Manor neighborhood off...
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
One Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcyclist Crashes Into Dump Truck In Elkton: Reports
A motorcyclist is being airlifted in Maryland after crashing into a dump truck, according to multiple reports. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, first responders in Cecil County were called to a reported motorcycle accident on Pulaski Highway in Elkton, the reports state. Crews responded to the scene,...
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Shooting
SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with...
