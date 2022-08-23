ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
IFLScience

Scientists Build Integrated Mechanical Circuit That Allows Material To "Think"

Do you ever feel you want to squash your computer to make it go faster? Well, if you like a “hands-on” approach researchers have developed a computer that can do calculations but only if you squish it. As mechanical stress is applied to it, the computer “senses” and “thinks” converting the deformation into an operation.
IFLScience

Experiment To Find Elusive “Chameleon” Fifth Force Suggests It Doesn’t Actually Exist

The universe is expanding faster and faster and the best explanation for this effect is the existence of an energy field that permeates all of time and space. We call that dark energy. We are not certain that dark energy exists and if it does, we don’t know what it is. One interesting theory, proposed in 2003, suggests the existence of a particle and associated force that can interact with matter but very weakly. This is the "chameleon" particle and hypothetical fifth force. But a new experiment has shown that this force is unlikely to exist.
IFLScience

Most Plant-Based Milks Are Poorer In Key Micronutrients Than Dairy

Vegan milk alternatives tend to contain lower amounts of four key micronutrients than cow’s milk, according to research presented this week at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society. Conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the new study indicates that levels of zinc, selenium, phosphorous, and magnesium tend to vary greatly between different plant-based milks, highlighting the need for more detailed nutritional labeling.
