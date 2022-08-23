The universe is expanding faster and faster and the best explanation for this effect is the existence of an energy field that permeates all of time and space. We call that dark energy. We are not certain that dark energy exists and if it does, we don’t know what it is. One interesting theory, proposed in 2003, suggests the existence of a particle and associated force that can interact with matter but very weakly. This is the "chameleon" particle and hypothetical fifth force. But a new experiment has shown that this force is unlikely to exist.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO