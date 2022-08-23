Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
IFLScience
World-First Attempt To Grow Donor Organs In People Could See Them Host Up To Five Livers
Most of us have just the one liver in our bodies, but a new treatment could see people with severe liver disease grow a second, third, or maybe even fifth. In a world-first trial, one volunteer is soon to undergo the procedure, which could see them grow a second liver and offer a much-needed lifeline.
IFLScience
Scientists Build Integrated Mechanical Circuit That Allows Material To "Think"
Do you ever feel you want to squash your computer to make it go faster? Well, if you like a “hands-on” approach researchers have developed a computer that can do calculations but only if you squish it. As mechanical stress is applied to it, the computer “senses” and “thinks” converting the deformation into an operation.
IFLScience
Experiment To Find Elusive “Chameleon” Fifth Force Suggests It Doesn’t Actually Exist
The universe is expanding faster and faster and the best explanation for this effect is the existence of an energy field that permeates all of time and space. We call that dark energy. We are not certain that dark energy exists and if it does, we don’t know what it is. One interesting theory, proposed in 2003, suggests the existence of a particle and associated force that can interact with matter but very weakly. This is the "chameleon" particle and hypothetical fifth force. But a new experiment has shown that this force is unlikely to exist.
IFLScience
Most Plant-Based Milks Are Poorer In Key Micronutrients Than Dairy
Vegan milk alternatives tend to contain lower amounts of four key micronutrients than cow’s milk, according to research presented this week at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society. Conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the new study indicates that levels of zinc, selenium, phosphorous, and magnesium tend to vary greatly between different plant-based milks, highlighting the need for more detailed nutritional labeling.
