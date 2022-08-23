Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
KCRA.com
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
One dead in Sacramento homicide, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Sacramento Police Department […]
KCRA.com
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
KCRA.com
Woman shot, killed by Sacramento police after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by Sacramento police after an officer was stabbed in the upper right arm on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said a woman reported just before 7:30 p.m. that she was assaulted by another woman near Plaza...
KCRA.com
Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
KCRA.com
Cal Fire firefighters could get more money for less work with new tentative contract
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state firefighters could get three raises and reduced hours all within the next year after a new tentative contract was struck Thursday with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. The contract would afford Cal Fire firefighters a retroactive raise of 2.5% from July 1, 2022, plus...
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
KCRA.com
5 children, 1 adult injured in Sacramento County five-vehicle crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five children and one adult were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened on Jackson Road, which is just west of Excelsior Road, around 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Authorities said...
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
KCRA.com
CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs
Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
