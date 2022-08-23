ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

KCRA.com

Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead in Sacramento homicide, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Sacramento Police Department […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs

Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

