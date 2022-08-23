SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.

