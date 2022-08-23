“They say a smooth sea never makes a great sailor,” the designer Maggie Marilyn Hewitt tells me during our Zoom appointment. She’s referring to the ways in which she has adapted her business in the last few years — she serendipitously went direct-to-consumer in early 2020 — but also about trying to survive the notoriously treacherous environment that the fashion industry can be for a small brand. “I started Maggie Marilyn when I was 21 and now I’m 28 and just seeing how much has changed in the last couple of years…” she trails off. “I think that’s what inspires me above everything, [that] after all the highs and lows of trying to build a brand over the last six years, I still really believe in the power of clothing, and how that can [change] how the wearer feels.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO