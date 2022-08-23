Read full article on original website
Report: Jazz want to ‘apply the gas’ to get Donovan Mitchell trade done
There’s a simple logic for why both the Jazz and Knicks want to finalize a Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp ideally, and certainly before the season begins (the Knicks remain the clear frontrunner to land Mitchell). The Knicks want Mitchell to get as much time in the system...
Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall claims Jaylen Brown is 'very disrespected'
Tacko Fall believes it's time to give his former Boston Celtics teammate the respect he deserves. Jaylen Brown was the subject of trade speculation for several months this offseason, as the 25-year-old reportedly was the centerpiece of an offer the Celtics made to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While...
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
Lakers looking for upgrades, no ‘concerted effort’ to trade Russell Westbrook
Trading for Patrick Beverley will not be the Lakers’ final roster move before the start of this season. Before he signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay in Los Angeles, LeBron James was “adamant” the Lakers make roster upgrades, Beverley was just the first domino. Whether...
Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade
The Lakers’ situation is pretty clear: They would like to trade Russell Westbrook before the season starts (ideally before training camp). However, other teams want sweeteners to take him (and his $47 million contract), and because of their very limited trade assets, the Lakers don’t want to put all their eggs in a basket that doesn’t make them title contenders. Put simply, the Lakers don’t want to trade the last two first-round picks under their control this decade (2027 and 2029) just to be a good playoff team — they will do it for a shot at a ring.
Three-time MVP Tom Brady tops NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2022 list
Brady beat out Los Angeles Rams defensive menace Aaron Donald for the No. 1 spot. Rounding out the top five were Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Brady earned his 15th Pro Bowl nod in 2021, leading the league in...
Bart offers sound advice to 49ers' Lance, Warriors' Wiseman
Each of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors have highly-drafted players filling important roles on each of their respective teams. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance now will be the 49ers' starter under center. Third-year center James Wiseman is expected to play a significant role as the Warriors' big man this upcoming season, and rookie catcher Joey Bart is looking to fill Buster Posey's shoes as the Giants' leader behind the plate.
Kuminga scores game-high in World Cup qualifier vs. Cameroon
After winning an NBA championship and having a solid summer league, Jonathan Kuminga is taking what he learned internationally for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Facing off against Cameroon in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, Kuminga showed his versatility in the 71-69 loss on Friday. In all, Kuminga...
What Fraser believes newcomers DiVincenzo, Green bring to Dubs
Fresh off their latest NBA title, the Warriors brought in two key free-agent additions this offseason that they hope can help the team run it back. And in the eyes of Bruce Fraser, newcomers Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green can help the Warriors achieve that goal. Golden State’s player development...
Danilo Gallinari injury: Worst-case scenario avoided, per report
The Boston Celtics avoided the worst-case scenario with new forward Danilo Gallinari, it appears. Gallinari has a torn meniscus in his left knee but suffered no ligament damage, the Italian national basketball team announced Sunday morning. Gallinari suffered a scary-looking non-contact injury Saturday in Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying game...
