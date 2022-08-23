Read full article on original website
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years
Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Corbin, Nationals end 43-game streak of misery after shattering MLB Hall of Infamy record
Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals successfully prevented a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 victory Sunday, thanks in large part to the pitching performance of Patrick Corbin. The Nats rarely have a reason to celebrate this 2022 MLB season, so they should be enjoying their sleep heading into another week. But more than that win, the Nationals also ended one of the most ignominious streaks in sports.
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/28/2022
The Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Cardinals prediction and pick. Jake Odorizzi goes to the bump for the Braves, while Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the Cardinals. Jake Odorizzi has a 3.95 ERA. It’s curious why the...
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
Viral ‘Ichiro Girl’ from 2010 reunites with Mariners legend during Hall of Fame induction
The Seattle Mariners honored one of their most legendary players last night in Ichiro Suzuki. The Japanese hitter was one of the biggest stars for the team in the 2000s. His all-around talent made him an extraordinary star. Every game day for Seattle had a guaranteed highlight clip from Ichiro.
2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20
We are almost there. The fantasy baseball players are but one week away in the majority of head-to-head leagues. That makes Week 20 the most important of the season for fantasy baseball managers. Many of my leagues have been tucked away one way or the other. But even I have two leagues where either a playoff spot or a first-round bye depend on the final regular season week.
MLB・
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees have...
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright drops hilarious tease at wannabe power pitchers
Adam Wainwright is not letting Father Time slow him down. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is enjoying a successful season at 40 years old, posting a 3.11 ERA across 156.1 innings entering his latest start against the Atlanta Braves. Wainwright is not in the class as fireballers like Jacob deGrom....
Diamondbacks set to promote No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks fans will have a reason to cheer on Monday as the organization reportedly plans to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll from Triple-A. According to Steve Gilbert, Carroll is set to be promoted from Triple-A Reno on Monday ahead of the Dbacks’ clash with the Philadelphia Phillies, at which point the young outfielder will make his MLB debut.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury
Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher. Speaking to reporters on […] The post Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years
Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
