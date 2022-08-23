ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years

Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline

The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Corbin, Nationals end 43-game streak of misery after shattering MLB Hall of Infamy record

Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals successfully prevented a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 victory Sunday, thanks in large part to the pitching performance of Patrick Corbin. The Nats rarely have a reason to celebrate this 2022 MLB season, so they should be enjoying their sleep heading into another week. But more than that win, the Nationals also ended one of the most ignominious streaks in sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Triston Mckenzie
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts

The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20

We are almost there. The fantasy baseball players are but one week away in the majority of head-to-head leagues. That makes Week 20 the most important of the season for fantasy baseball managers. Many of my leagues have been tucked away one way or the other. But even I have two leagues where either a playoff spot or a first-round bye depend on the final regular season week.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Diamondbacks set to promote No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks fans will have a reason to cheer on Monday as the organization reportedly plans to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll from Triple-A. According to Steve Gilbert, Carroll is set to be promoted from Triple-A Reno on Monday ahead of the Dbacks’ clash with the Philadelphia Phillies, at which point the young outfielder will make his MLB debut.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury

Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher. Speaking to reporters on […] The post Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years

Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy