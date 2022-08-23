Read full article on original website
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
10-Year-Old Uvalde Student Slams School Police Chief At Firing: 'Step Down'
Here's what we know about the firing of Pete Arredondo.
Uvalde student condemns school Police Chief Pete Arredondo at firing
Arredondo's attorneys defended police response.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
Special meeting in Uvalde marking three months since the shooting
Two meetings to discuss the fate of Pete Arredondo were postponed. His attorney sent a letter on Wednesday saying he wouldn't be in attendance for this meeting.
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
Inmates at Willacy County Jail memorialize victims of Uvalde shooting
The world watched in horror and confusion after the mass shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. "One of my friends in the dorm was connected to someone who lost their loved one in a tragedy," Joe Arzola - an inmate at the Willacy County jail - said.
Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County
AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
Uvalde Police Chief, Fired for Shooting Response, Says Vote Is ‘Public Lynching’
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board agreed Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief broadly criticized for his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, in a vote that came shortly after he asked to be taken off of suspension and receive backpay. Arredondo, widely blamed for law enforcement’s delayed […]
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Latest in Uvalde: Arredondo's termination hearing, talks of victim memorial
The Uvalde CISD police chief's hearing is scheduled for Wednesday night. Meanwhile victims' families are calling for officials to approve a new memorial.
Billboards in California warn citizens not to move to Texas following Uvalde shooting
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — Some recently placed billboards in California are urging residents in the state not to move to Texas for their safety. The billboards say "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The ad campaign comes just two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Arredondo's attorney hints at lawsuit in lengthy statement
SAN ANTONIO — In a 17-page statement, Pete Arredondo's attorney argues the Uvalde school board broke federal law when it fired its police chief. George Hyde contends the district violated Arredondo's 14th Amendment right to due process. He argues the chief did not have a fair opportunity to "clear his name."
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
