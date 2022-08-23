ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

San Antonio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County

AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
NewsBreak
KENS 5

Arredondo's attorney hints at lawsuit in lengthy statement

SAN ANTONIO — In a 17-page statement, Pete Arredondo's attorney argues the Uvalde school board broke federal law when it fired its police chief. George Hyde contends the district violated Arredondo's 14th Amendment right to due process. He argues the chief did not have a fair opportunity to "clear his name."
UVALDE, TX
Q92

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE

