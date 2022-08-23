ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
CBS Austin

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
CBS Austin

CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin

New report shows Texas teachers will spend $298 million on school supplies

A new report shows teachers will spend an average of $820.14 out of pocket on school supplies during the 2022-2023 school year — the largest amount ever. According to a survey by The New York Times, teachers are now spending about 37% more on school supplies than they were back in 2015. The survey also shows teachers are paying for supplies without getting reimbursed.
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin

Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
CBS Austin

Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage

WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
CBS Austin

DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo

The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
CBS Austin

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
CBS Austin

Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in Michigan jail, judge rules

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.
