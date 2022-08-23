Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
CBS Austin
Texas House panel hears suggestions to reduce number of repeat offenders in prison
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers are taking a hard look at the revolving door in Texas prisons. Right now 30% of state jail inmates and 21% of Texas prison inmates end up going back to jail within three years. State leaders want to see more of these newly released inmates get into new careers.
CBS Austin
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
CBS Austin
A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men
Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin
New report shows Texas teachers will spend $298 million on school supplies
A new report shows teachers will spend an average of $820.14 out of pocket on school supplies during the 2022-2023 school year — the largest amount ever. According to a survey by The New York Times, teachers are now spending about 37% more on school supplies than they were back in 2015. The survey also shows teachers are paying for supplies without getting reimbursed.
CBS Austin
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
AUSTIN, Texas — Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S....
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
CBS Austin
Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
CBS Austin
DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo
The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
CBS Austin
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
CBS Austin
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in Michigan jail, judge rules
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.
