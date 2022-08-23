Read full article on original website
NOTN 8-26 AM
As of the first week of August, Juneau has seen 751,592 visitors come to the capital city. CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. The results of...
Museum of North launches Adopt a Mammoth program
Matthew Wooller kneels among the mammoth tusk collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in 2021. (UAF photo by JR Ancheta) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The newly launched Adopt a Mammoth program encourages sponsorship of each of the roughly 1,500 teeth, tusks, and bones in the University of Alaska Museum of the North’s collection.
The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund awards $28,646 in grants to 13 non-profits
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Community Foundation's Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund announced on Friday their distribution of $28,646 in grants to thirteen non-profits in Southeast Alaska. The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund was established in 1993 in memory of Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan who were active members of the community. Since...
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
16th annual Great Land Cup tournament at Aant’iyeik Fields
Shannon Crossley prepares to throw her disc in the distance-run Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over the weekend, disc golf players competed in three rounds for the Great Land Cup. Shannon Crossley, the Communications Director for Juneau Disc Golf Club talked about the event. "We...
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
