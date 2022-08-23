Update: Juvenile bicyclist hit near Green Valley High school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson. Initially, Henderson police reported the driver was suspected of impairment, but following a further investigation said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at 400 North Arroyo Grande which is near Green Valley High School.

According to Henderson Police Department, the juvenile sustained minor injuries and was medically treated and evaluated at the scene.

