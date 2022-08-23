ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Update: Juvenile bicyclist hit near Green Valley High school

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbWAL_0hRz1Puz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson. Initially, Henderson police reported the driver was suspected of impairment, but following a further investigation said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at 400 North Arroyo Grande which is near Green Valley High School.

According to Henderson Police Department, the juvenile sustained minor injuries and was medically treated and evaluated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Xmarksthespot
5d ago

2 pedestrians/bicyclists are KILLED each week in Las Vegas! This doesn’t take into account all of those that are left injured.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Henderson, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
msn.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to report of gunshots. The barricade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy