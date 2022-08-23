Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dolce and Gabana, a dynamic duo that’s sassy and classy
Meet Dolce and Gabana. These two kitties may have some class, but they also got style. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society said the dynamic duo came to the shelter from a hoarding case. They are a bonded pair. Both cats are calm, cool, and collected, but also oh-so CUTE.
Click2Houston.com
Penthouse life, avoiding foundation repairs, and secrets to Feng Shui
Feng Shui, foundation issues, and a rare penthouse available right now in Houston are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelique from Magnolia just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. There are...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel September 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job
Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
Click2Houston.com
Tex Pays it PAWward, making a final donation from his POUNDation to the HSPCA
HOUSTON – All week we have been saying BONE voyage to Tex, Houston life’s favorite furry friend. Our general manager Jerry Martin retiring and Texas is joining him in retirement. Tex is his dog. Just to set the record straight, Tex does not live in the Houston Life studio at KPRC but has a very happy dog life outside of the station with Jerry.
Click2Houston.com
Comic Conroe: Adassa among several guests launching Montgomery County’s annual comic convention
CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County’s very own comic convention is happening this weekend. Comic Conroe will take place at Lonestar Convention Center Friday, Aug 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28, bringing vendors, artists, and guests from several industries such as anime and more. Adassa, best known for her role...
Click2Houston.com
FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch Katy HS vs Clear Springs HS on KPRC 2+ tonight at 7 p.m.
KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season. Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Police Department holds first Hiring Expo at Discovery Green
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking to hire hundreds of new officers to keep the city safe. On Saturday, the department held its first annual hiring expo. The event was held at Discovery Green from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and hundreds showed up. “It’s truly one...
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Hurricane Harvey: Five years later’ on KPRC 2+
Houston – Five years after Hurricane Harvey swamped Southeast Texas, the KPRC 2 News team is revisiting some of the hardest-hit communities to see how they’re recovering. “Hurricane Harvey: Five years later” explores neighborhood transformations, including the significant architectural changes being made to homes in Meyerland in Southwest Houston. We also look at what it took to shelter people and their pets together inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is now a model for disaster recovery workers around the world. Plus, longtime KPRC 2 News evening anchor Bill Balleza reflects on our coverage of Hurricane Harvey in those first critical days.
Click2Houston.com
‘Think of your loved one’: Headstones, company truck stolen from business in Fort Bend County, owner says
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A custom headstone business in Fort Bend County is asking for the public’s help after their company pickup and thousands of dollars worth of headstones were stolen Friday morning. “It’s very heartbreaking because the headstone is the last tangible item on earth that you can...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was like a dream’: Man falls through family’s skylight roof window in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – One family is still trying to fathom the bizarre and scary situation that happened early Monday morning. A family in northwest Harris County came face to face with their intruder who fell through the skylight roof window. Kathy Walker, her daughter, Shanin Nunley, and son-in-law Rick...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident shuts down main lanes of IH-610 South Loop at SH-288 westbound
HOUSTON – All main lanes of SH-288 near the South Loop were shut down Saturday afternoon due to an accident. According to Houston Transtar officials, the accident involved a heavy truck. It is unclear what type of accident that truck was in or any word on the condition of...
Click2Houston.com
A QWICK Staffing Solution Linking Freelance Hospitality Professionals with Available Restaurant Shifts
HOUSTON – A big problem during and after the pandemic is staffing issues. Most stores and restaurants have “now hiring” signs in their window. Well, there is a ‘QWICK’ solution linking hospitality workers to available shifts, and it is a win-win for workers and businesses alike.
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
Click2Houston.com
Long pickup lines for Harmony Schools creating traffic jams on busy road, parents say
There are three Harmony schools on one campus off the North Sam Houston Tollway and because they are charter, there are no busses which means every parent has to pick their kids up. And some say that’s no easy task. ”Every day, every day,” said one parent in line....
Click2Houston.com
75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say
Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday. Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress family wakes up to find stranger taking shower in daughter’s bathroom, Precinct 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A family was taken by surprise Tuesday after waking up in the wee hours of the morning to find a complete stranger allegedly taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40...
