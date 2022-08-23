ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

By Tim Renaud, Riley Benson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJWkg_0hRz1DZV00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property.

A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son . But Murdaugh’s attorneys – who maintained his innocence – demanded to see evidence that led to the decision.

Summerville PD mourns passing of former officer

In a motion filed Monday, attorney Dick Harpootlian said that during a search of Paul’s phone, investigators found audio and video recordings of Paul, Margaret, and Alex talking about the behavior of the family’s dog near the kennels on the family property in the same area where the bodies of both victims were found a short time later.

In the motion, Murdaugh’s attorneys said on August 17th the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) played portions of the recordings to members of the Murdaugh family last week but has continued refusal to turn over evidence to attorneys.

Details about the content of those recordings are limited; however, the motion claims the conversation between Alex and his wife and son provides no motive leading to the murders.

“This is some of the most powerful evidence you can have,” says Retired FBI Special Agent Bobby Chacon.

In the months since Murdaugh and his attorneys have maintained he was not home and instead visiting his dying father at the time of the murders. Murdaugh claimed to return home that evening to find their bodies.

“That you can put Alex Murdaugh on that grass, outside those dog kennels, at the time that his wife and son are killed,” says Chacon. “I mean that’s tremendous evidence.”

The evidence recovered from Paul’s phone on the night of the murders is potentially just a small look at what the state has described as a ‘mountain.’ Chacon expects Murdaugh’s attorneys to look for ways to throw the evidence out.

“They may move to suppress this,” says Chacon. “I can imagine they would move to suppress this type of evidence even on the flimsiest of theories because it’s damming evidence.”

The motion also accuses state investigators of leaking evidence to the media and public despite seeking a protective order. Chacon says he disagrees with the theory.

“It doesn’t benefit the investigation at all to leak this stuff and most of the time these leaks do come from the defense,” says Chacon.

STAY CONNECTED!
📲 Get breaking news alerts everywhere you are. Download the News 2 app .
📩 Get daily news and sign up for e-alerts delivered to your inbox.
☔ Find your forecast with the Storm Team 2 weather app .

Harpootlian said last week prosecutors failed to hand over evidence within a deadline that called on them to deliver evidence against their client which they said was required by law.

State prosecutors said they have not leaked evidence and were in the process of seeking a protective order before turning over evidence.

Murdaugh’s attorneys and state prosecutors will be back in court next Monday in Colleton County. Judge Clifton Newman will hear Murdaugh’s motion to compel evidence from the state and the state’s motion to unseal search warrants. Count on News 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted after kidnapping own daughter arrested

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for kidnapping his daughter, 7, and running from law enforcement for days has been apprehended. The Hanahan Police Department announced Christopher Constine was located and arrested on Sunday. But few details about his arrest were provided. Following a call to law enforcement regarding a domestic assault, Constine and […]
HANAHAN, SC
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
walterborolive.com

Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges

Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Fbi Special Agent#Alex And#The Murders#Violent Crime#Fbi
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy