ENFIELD — A local man last week who was already in custody for assaulting an officer on Aug. 10 has been charged with assaulting two people on July 20.

John Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St., was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Narducci is being held on $50,000 bond for the July 20 charges in addition to the $1 million bond from Aug. 10.