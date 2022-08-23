ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police investigate I-84 truck collision

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y0FD_0hRz0bWc00

VERNON — State police are investigating Monday’s crash on Interstate 84 East involving two tractor-trailers that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a police report, a tractor-trailer driven by a Georgia resident was traveling east in the right lane when it hit the rear of another tractor-trailer that was parked in the right shoulder just east of Exit 65.

The collision pushed the parked tractor-trailer into a light pole, causing minor injuries for its driver, who is from Maryland.

