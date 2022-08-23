Read full article on original website
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan
Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
‘They wanted Spo out’: Ex-Heat champ drops truth bomb on LeBron James demanding for Erik Spoelstra’s head
It wasn’t all peaches and cream when LeBron James joined the Miami Heat back in 2010. Apart from the fact that they were dubbed as public enemy No. 1 by pretty much the entire league, LeBron and Co. actually had their fair share of struggles in their first season as a squad. This included a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals — a defeat that sent shockwaves throughout the entire organization.
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed
The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
‘He doesn’t understand basketball yet’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo the victim of bonkers hate from Gilbert Arenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his spot on top of the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily one of the most dominant players in the league today. His accolades speak for themselves: two regular season MVPs, DPOY, an NBA championship AND an NBA Finals MVP. He is headed for a Hall of Fame career based on his achievements.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor
There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
‘Jaylen is very disrespected’: Tacko Fall gets brutally honest on Celtics star Jaylen Brown
Former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall doesn’t think Jaylen Brown gets the love he deserves–both from the Beantown faithful and NBA fans in general. Speaking with Scoop B. Robinson for Bovada, Fall opened up about his thoughts on his former teammate, who was previously rumored to be offered to the Brooklyn Nets as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade package. This is after a season when he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals, even looking like their best player past Jayson Tatum at times.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors
Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. CJ Moore of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on […] The post ‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving goes full galaxy brain with latest mind-bending tweet
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has the reputation of being one of the most misunderstood individuals in the NBA. Well, he isn’t doing himself any favors every time he talks about the most mind-boggling things. This was exactly the case for the enigmatic point guard on Sunday. Irving went full galaxy brain with a tweet […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving goes full galaxy brain with latest mind-bending tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t see this working’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with harsh Patrick Beverley reality by Stephen A Smith
Kendrick Perkins believes that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could be a force to be reckoned with now that they’re about to share the same backcourt for the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, Big Perk’s ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith clearly isn’t in the same boat. Smith and...
Kendrick Perkins posts bold challenge for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook amid Patrick Beverley’s arrival
After the Los Angeles Lakers pulled the trigger on a trade deal that brought Patrick Beverley to Hollywood, many were quick to point out that it should only be a matter of time before Russell Westbrook is moved. Trade rumors surrounding Russ have been running rife throughout the offseason, and for some, this recent development signifies the final nail in the coffin for the former league MVP and his time in LA.
WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot
A few days ago, Luka Doncic was trying to land the bottle flip challenge on his head. He didn’t find much success, though. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was up to his usual antics again. This time around, however, he nailed what turned out to be a mind-blowing full-court heave. Even the great Stephen […] The post WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
