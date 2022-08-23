ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinner, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
VALLEY CITY, ND
740thefan.com

1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash

BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
BARNEY, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KELOLAND TV

Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Gwinner, ND
Accidents
Gwinner, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Lidgerwood, ND
City
Lisbon, ND
City
Gwinner, ND
newsdakota.com

Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
VALLEY CITY, ND
sissetoncourier.com

Sisseton football off to a good start

The Sisseton Redmen foot- ball team is off to a good start, winning their season opener 22-0 over the Dakota Hills Grizzlies on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Sisseton Athletic Complex. Nate Tchida led the Redmen rushing attack with 83 yards on 11 carries and scoring 1 touchdown. Mikah Hamm...
SISSETON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy