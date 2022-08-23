BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.

BARNEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO