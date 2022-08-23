Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
740thefan.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
newsdakota.com
Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
kvrr.com
H.S. FB Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo, Northern Cass Win on Week One
FARGO, N.D. — 11AA teams kicked off their seasons in North Dakota. Sheyenne took down Bismarck Legacy, 35-14. West Fargo keeps it close but holds on for the 7-6 win over Bismarck Century. In 11A. Northern Cass won at home over Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 21-13.
kfgo.com
Valley City gun dealer taking lead in nationwide lawsuit against ATF
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – A Valley City gun dealer is at the center of a federal lawsuit that challenges the ability of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to impose new restrictions on privately made firearms. At least 17 states have signed on to the lawsuit filed by...
sissetoncourier.com
Sisseton football off to a good start
The Sisseton Redmen foot- ball team is off to a good start, winning their season opener 22-0 over the Dakota Hills Grizzlies on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Sisseton Athletic Complex. Nate Tchida led the Redmen rushing attack with 83 yards on 11 carries and scoring 1 touchdown. Mikah Hamm...
