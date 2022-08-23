According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1A Bourbon Over Ice – Delaware Park R1 (12:30 PM EST) Bourbon Over Ice has a decent chance on these terms and should give it a good go. A course and distance winner in June, he only found one too good for his new barn last time. Trustyourinstinct can chase him home, whilst Pederson's Courage can't be ruled out of it either. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO