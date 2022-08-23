Read full article on original website
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 8/26/22
Is the hype surrounding Isiah Pacheco, Isaiah Likely, and others warranted? Which player does JJ like despite what his model says? Is quarterback streaming dead? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 8/27/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1A Bourbon Over Ice – Delaware Park R1 (12:30 PM EST) Bourbon Over Ice has a decent chance on these terms and should give it a good go. A course and distance winner in June, he only found one too good for his new barn last time. Trustyourinstinct can chase him home, whilst Pederson's Courage can't be ruled out of it either. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
Ty France in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. France is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project France for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.4...
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Rosario for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
Twins' Gary Sanchez catching versus Giants Sunday
The Minnesota Twins will start Gary Sanchez as their catcher for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sanchez will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Sandy Leon rides pine. Our models project Sanchez, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.7 fantasy points against the...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models proejct Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Trayce Thompson batting eighth for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Trayce Thompson in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will bat eighth and handle centerfield Sunday while Cody Bellinger takes the afternoon off. Thompson has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Alejo Lopez starting for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Alejo Lopez at second base for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Lopez will start at second base and bat second while Jonathan India takes a turn at designated hitter, Donovan Solano moves to first base, and Colin Moran takes a seat. Lopez has a...
Will Smith batting cleanup for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Smith will take over catching duties after Austin Barnes was benched in Miami. In a matchup against Tommy Nance, our models project Smith to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
Brett Baty starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets infeilder Brett Baty is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Baty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home rusn, 0.3...
Tyler Naquin in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Naquin for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project McCann for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Manuel Margot in lineup Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Margot for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Jeremy Pena starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Pena is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Pena for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 8/26/22
The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
Joey Gallo in left field for Dodgers on Saturday evening
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gallo will man left field after Trayce Thompson was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Sandy Alcantara, our models project Gallo to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
