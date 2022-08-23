Enfield service dog welcomed to new home

Anaya Hesse, 11, practices a fist bump with her service dog, Oscar. (Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer)

ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online.

She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.

“We got home late at night (on Wednesday) and they developed a strong attachment immediately,” Delina said. “Anaya hasn’t left Oscar’s side and is so happy when she’s with him.”