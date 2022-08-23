ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield service dog welcomed to new home

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB7xp_0hRyzsn600
Anaya Hesse, 11, practices a fist bump with her service dog, Oscar. (Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer)

ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online.

She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.

“We got home late at night (on Wednesday) and they developed a strong attachment immediately,” Delina said. “Anaya hasn’t left Oscar’s side and is so happy when she’s with him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T53Ui_0hRyzsn600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

CT residents celebrate National Dog Day!

Conn. (WTNH) — People all over the world are celebrating the lives of their furry friends in honor of National Dog Day on Friday. We asked our News 8 viewers to send some pictures of their pups and we’ve included them in the gallery below! If you would like your dog to be featured, send […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iBerkshires.com

Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora

Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
Winsted, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit

MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department could […]
HADDAM, CT
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Lost and Pound: Meriden Humane Society 8/28

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more information, head to: meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com For more adoptable pets, head to: …. via IFTTT. Note...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog
WNAW 94.7

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
msn.com

Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty

TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to house fire on Harborview Drive in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a housefire in Essex on Friday evening. Smoke was seen billowing out of a home as the Killingworth and Westbrook fire departments worked to put out the blaze. No other information is available at this time.
ESSEX, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford offers life-saving training

EAST HARTFORD — The town is offering a free Community Emergency Response Team training course to teach residents the how to survive life-threatening situations. CERT is a program that educates volunteers in disaster preparedness, fire safety, team organization, and light search and rescue through hands-on experience. The course will...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former feed store to house dog bakery, tattoo parlor

MANCHESTER — The iconic brick building at 35 Oakland St., which has seen many uses over the years, has two new businesses setting up shop and potentially more on the way. Michael Licamele, president of MSL Group Inc., which owns the building and another nearby at 46 Apel Place, said the first floor was rehabilitated and leased out to Leaps and Bones, a new facility catering food for pampered pooches, and tattoo artist Alex Stairs.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
284
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy