WITN
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
cbs17
‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a ‘career criminal’ in Rocky Mount Saturday night. At about 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Keith Stone says he saw a Toyota Camry driving recklessly in the parking lot of TJ Maxx and almost hitting a pedestrian.
Man accused of hitting woman with machete at North Carolina Walmart, robbing man at Taco Bell
On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete and robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell.
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
wcti12.com
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
cbs17
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
4 injured in North Carolina paper mill explosion
Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.
WITN
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients. September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause. Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
roanokebeacon.com
Man shot, injured on Jefferson St.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in the front of a Jefferson Street residence shortly before 11 p.m., Tuesday, August 16. The attack is the fifth violent incident reported since July 23 in Plymouth, resulting in three gunshot wounds and a stabbing victim. In the most recent gunfire...
