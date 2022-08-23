ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland Neck, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotland Neck, NC
WITN

Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#East 9th Street
WNCT

Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting

‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients. September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause. Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism...
GREENVILLE, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
roanokebeacon.com

Man shot, injured on Jefferson St.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in the front of a Jefferson Street residence shortly before 11 p.m., Tuesday, August 16. The attack is the fifth violent incident reported since July 23 in Plymouth, resulting in three gunshot wounds and a stabbing victim. In the most recent gunfire...
PLYMOUTH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy