Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO