First African Landing Day event in Burlington celebrates Black faith, resilience and creativity
Saturday’s gathering at the Intervale Center focused on raising awareness of Proposal 2, which would remove references to slavery from the Vermont Constitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: First African Landing Day event in Burlington celebrates Black faith, resilience and creativity.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Williston Open House
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Williston cordially invites you to our Open House! We are excited to celebrate our new physical therapy outpatient clinic in Williston, Vermont. Please join us to learn more about our specialized equipment and treatment techniques. When: September 15, 2022, at 6 pm. Where: 62 Merchants...
Karen Rexford Roos, proud Vermonter, musician, grandmother
Karen Rexford Roos was born on February 27th, 1947, in Newport, VT. Aside from a few years in Ohio as a child, two years in India as a teenager, and a few years in California in the 70s, she was a lifelong and very proud Vermonter. Her first husband was...
Back the blue
So the Chittenden County State’s Attorney's Office and their leader Sarah George wants the Vermont State Police to issue a criminal citation for “excessive force” to a police officer?. Ms. George specifically is reviled by law enforcement countywide over her “catch and release” criminal prosecution policies....
YWP: Would that be too much to ask?
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Sawyer Fellows, 16, East Burke. ‘Ferris Wheel’ artwork by Lily Meyer, 13, Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Would that be too much to ask?.
Burlington suspect arraigned on attempted murder charges in Main Street shooting
Police say Abukar Hilowle was also responsible for a second shooting on Shelburne Road two days earlier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington suspect arraigned on attempted murder charges in Main Street shooting.
Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic
The pharmacy giant asked a judge to throw out charges that it had acted improperly during unexpected store closures and staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic.
