Randolph, VT

VTDigger

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Williston Open House

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Williston cordially invites you to our Open House! We are excited to celebrate our new physical therapy outpatient clinic in Williston, Vermont. Please join us to learn more about our specialized equipment and treatment techniques. When: September 15, 2022, at 6 pm. Where: 62 Merchants...
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Karen Rexford Roos, proud Vermonter, musician, grandmother

Karen Rexford Roos was born on February 27th, 1947, in Newport, VT. Aside from a few years in Ohio as a child, two years in India as a teenager, and a few years in California in the 70s, she was a lifelong and very proud Vermonter. Her first husband was...
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Back the blue

So the Chittenden County State’s Attorney's Office and their leader Sarah George wants the Vermont State Police to issue a criminal citation for “excessive force” to a police officer?. Ms. George specifically is reviled by law enforcement countywide over her “catch and release” criminal prosecution policies....
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

YWP: Would that be too much to ask?

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Sawyer Fellows, 16, East Burke. ‘Ferris Wheel’ artwork by Lily Meyer, 13, Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Would that be too much to ask?.
BURLINGTON, VT

