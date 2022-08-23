Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks
With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
Three-time MVP Tom Brady tops NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2022 list
Brady beat out Los Angeles Rams defensive menace Aaron Donald for the No. 1 spot. Rounding out the top five were Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Brady earned his 15th Pro Bowl nod in 2021, leading the league in...
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett this season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has three options: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky, a free agent signing, is entering his sixth NFL season. Rudolph is entering his fifth. Pickett is a rookie. Is...
NFL Sunday Ticket Plaintiffs Push for Class Certification in Long-Running Suit
A once-dismissed antitrust lawsuit brought in 2015 by a collection of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the NFL and DirecTV—the subscribers claim they were effectively ripped off—could soon become a class action case. On Aug. 19, attorneys for the plaintiffs petitioned the presiding judge, Philip Gutierrez of Los Angeles’ federal district court, to certify two classes. One would include residential subscribers to DirecTV who bought the Sunday Ticket after June 17, 2011; the other would cover commercial subscribers during the same period. This is significant because the larger the class, the more threatening the case. Potential damages climb as the number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Michigan will start McNamara, McCarthy in Weeks 1, 2
And the winner of Michigan's quarterback battle is … well, no one yet. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Saturday that senior Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii, and a starter and a backup will be named ahead of the Week 3 matchup against UConn.
FOX Sports
Ravens mascot injured in halftime football game
Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL’s preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime of Saturday night's game against the Washington Commanders with an apparent injury. ESPN reported that the mascot was hurt...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Nebraska-Northwestern kick off Week 0
College football is back! The 2022-23 season kicks off with an action-packed Week 0 slate, which will play out in its entirety Saturday. The action starts on FOX, as Big Ten West rivals Nebraska and Northwestern battle it out in Dublin, Ireland. Later, two of the ACC's biggest names —...
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury
FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
FOX Sports
Nebraska's Anthony Grant rushes for a 46-yard TD after a Northwestern fumble
Nebraska Cornhuskers' Anthony Grant rushed for a 46-yard touchdown after a critical Northwestern Wildcats' fumble. Nebraska leads Northwestern, 28-17.
FOX Sports
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
FOX Sports
Browns DE and USFL DPOY Chris Odom suffers torn ACL
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom — the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left ACL in the fourth quarter. The Browns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot
The New Orleans Saints will be without their first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning, for several months, after an MRI revealed that he suffered a torn ligament in his foot. There is no official timetable yet, but he is out indefinitely according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Penning injured his...
FOX Sports
College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State
A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
FOX Sports
Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener on Saturday. Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Baker Mayfield primed for stellar seasons?
Kevin Durant stays. Baker Mayfield starts. What do Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield have in common? Since news broke that Durant and the Nets will not part ways, and Baker will be the Week 1 starter for the Panthers over Sam Darnold, Skip Bayless drew a major comparison between the two polarizing athletes.
FOX Sports
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Northwestern Wildcats highlights
Nebraska jumped out to an early lead, before Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski settled in and gave the Wildcats a 17-14 lead going into halftime. Nebraska came out of halftime firing, forcing a few turnovers to take a 28-17 lead. Then, Scott Frost's decision to execute a surprise onside kick backfired. The Cornhuskers offense never got back on track, and Northwestern, led by Ryan Hilinski, scored 14 unanswered points to secure the upset win. Ryan Hilinski finished the game 27/38, 312 yards and two touchdowns. Northwestern RB Evan Hull finished the game with 119 rush yards and one touchdown.
FOX Sports
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
FOX Sports
Amarilla's late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Amarilla's ninth goal of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) came five minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.
FOX Sports
LA Galaxy take road losing streak into matchup with the New England Revolution
LA Galaxy (10-11-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-8-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +109, Los Angeles +215, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the New England Revolution looking to break a four-game road losing...
Comments / 2