chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Metro's July Unemployment Rate Drops 0.2% To A Low Of 3.7%
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. The Chattanooga metro region, which includes the cities and surrounding areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton, dropped 0.2% to a seasonal low of 3.7% in July.
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
