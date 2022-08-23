(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.

