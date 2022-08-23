Read full article on original website
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
Woman dead, nine children and bus driver injured in 3-vehicle crash in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is dead and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old woman...
