From 'M.A.S.H.' to today's offices, chaplains tend to spiritual care of all faiths

During my exploration into ministry as a chaplain the most impactful lessons I am learning are the depth, breadth and expanse that this mode of service offers.

Many people have memories of watching Father McCahey during television episodes of "M.A.S.H." — and identify him as an archetype. One patient actually said as much to me, given his surprise upon meeting a protestant female of African descent introducing herself as chaplain. I did not fit the “type.”

However, McCahey shared many qualities required of contemporary chaplains — he provided spiritual care for his motley crew of wartime congregants.

What exactly does spiritual care involve? St. Joseph’s Healthcare, in Syracuse, New York, cites the following on their website: “Spiritual care is an aspect of health care that supports the inner person (spirit/soul) to help deal with the health challenges that you or your loved one is facing. This may include concerns or questions about personal meaning, purpose, legacy, hope and faith.”

That definition works for care delivered in a health care setting, yet there are chaplains serving in a multitude of environments: higher education, prisons, as well as public and private workplaces — among others. Essentially, an understanding is that the wellness of our being is not just physical, but encompasses body, mind and spirit/soul.

Effective spiritual care demands knowledge, skill and ability for chaplains to embody interpersonal, organizational and meaning-making during encounters with patients, students, inmates, employees and family members. We get to meet each of these individuals where they are at many levels: emotionally, psychologically and certainly from the perspective of faith.

Father McCahey demonstrated some of these traits by not wielding a theological hammer while serving in Korea. The show created a back story for him — his family of origin is hinted at being less than functional. During the course of the series, Father McCahey prays Kaddish with a dying Jewish soldier, expresses some discomfort during a Baptist worship service, and keenly observes Buddhist practices of the Korean natives.

His example is telling because not all chaplains, clergy, have squeaky clean “normal” life stories, but are equipped to serve others. There are times when a life experience informs vocation: a friend cared for her church member during the final 14 months of life; it validated chaplaincy, her call to attend seminary and pursue chaplaincy credentials.

Father McCahey steps up during incidence of moral dilemma, including the extraordinary placement of an Amerasian child who likely would be abandoned and securing medical supplies from other than orthodox resources. I’m not suggesting that modern-day chaplains commit illegal activity. Instead, that vulnerability and willingness to show compassion are requisite.

A mentor described the most fulfilling area of work involves “responding to and providing spiritual guidance for individuals at times when they need it most.” There is a flip side that is equally challenging: “facilitating the process of helping individuals develop their own functional spirituality without imposing my personal theology,” he added.

There are times when accommodation of an individual’s belief system is significant. Recent participation in a workshop supports chaplains and other clinical professionals attending members of the Jehovah’s Witness. People from that faith tradition assist in identifying the best health care available that also addresses belief about treatment involving blood transfusions. A former classmate serves as chaplain to Muslim inmates. He recounted hearing the appreciation expressed when encountering adherents — they received care from someone who shared spiritual practices, modes of worship and dietary mandates.

Chaplains serve in multiple capacities and varied environments with traditional and innovative forms of caretaking. Some facilities have chapels and designated worship spaces. Formats range from group sessions to individual counsel, while offerings might include arts and crafts, yoga or Tai Chi. Humanist staff chaplains are not limited to those who share the same tenets, but become as nimble as anyone from a theistic faith tradition. Indeed, chaplaincy is interfaith in action.

Danita Nelson is a clinical pastoral education student and Presbyterian church ruling elder. Doing Good Together is provided by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.