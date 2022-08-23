Read full article on original website
Local and fresh at the Worcester Public Market
Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of renewal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spaces. On...
‘Carmageddon’ hits greater Boston as MBTA shuts down
If you’re a commuter traveling into Boston, be prepared for delays and changes over the next month as the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line and Green Line Extension for long-awaited repairs after derailments, fires, and mechanical issues. While the update is expected to alleviate safety concerns and improve the ridership experience, the 30-day shutdown is predicted to wreak havoc on the region as crews work around the clock, attempting to do five years of work in one month.
Select Board authorizes town manager to execute agreement with Mass. School Building Authority
WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board received communications related to various projects and approved several requests. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Wilmington resident and Massachusetts State Police Officer Kenneth Carroll, who passed away on Aug. 20. Assistant...
Polio reemerges in the United States, specifically New York
TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus. “The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much...
City Council sanctions improved McDonald’s site layout
WOBURN - Upon reviewing requested departmental reviews of the petition, the City Council this week supported a petition from McDonalds Restaurant officials to reconfigure the layout and traffic circulation pattern around its Montvale Avenue franchise. Following a public hearing on Tuesday night, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of...
Wilmington resident part of local TriFury triathlon club: Harris meets his challenges head on
WILMINGTON – Mike Harris loves a challenge, or more precisely he loves to challenge himself. Like anybody else, there are certain things that intimidate Harris, or things he simply does not know how to do. But unlike many people, he does not let that get in his way of trying new things.
Select Board receives futher concerns about Nichols Street 40B proposal
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board once again invited residents to comment on the proposal for a 40B affordable housing project at 79 Nichols St. during their meeting this past Monday night. Since the previous meeting where the matter was addressed, the applicant submitted a redesigned project to Mass...
First Public Safety Night a success in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s Public Safety Night was a clear success, with hundreds of residents turning out in the blazing heat to enjoy a cool water blast from a fire engine, enjoy a burger or hot dog, and watch police dog Leo run through his paces. A joint effort...
World Photography Day Part II: Winchester’s early amateur photographers
WINCHESTER—While some of the history of early photography in Winchester may be traced through the advertisements and business listings of professional photography studios, the professionals were not the only camera bugs in town. The number of early amateur photographers in Winchester cannot be calculated. Evidence of local activity builds,...
Woburn has two new non-league football opponents
WOBURN — Woburn High will play two new non-league football opponents in two of its first three games this season. The Tanners will play at Braintree in their season opener on Friday, Sept. 9 (now a 6 p.m. kickoff) while hosting Bedford two weeks later on Friday, Sept. 30 in their home opener.
Tewksbury author pens book: Rennell heads ‘down the road’ with stories and memories
TEWKSBURY — Memories are precious to families and preserving them is something that happens in different ways. Some families have an oral tradition, some have reams of photo albums. Tewksbury resident Linda Rennell decided to write a memoir. “It is so important for a family to have memories,” said...
Coming up in the next few weeks
Over the last five or six weeks, the sports section here has been extremely small, mostly two or three pages. Part of that is the slow summer months, but another reasons for that is our small staff here has taken some much needed vacation time throughout the course of the two months. Today, we're all back at our homes and preparing what we believe to be our usual top notch sports sections in both towns, Wilmington and Tewksbury.
