Over the last five or six weeks, the sports section here has been extremely small, mostly two or three pages. Part of that is the slow summer months, but another reasons for that is our small staff here has taken some much needed vacation time throughout the course of the two months. Today, we're all back at our homes and preparing what we believe to be our usual top notch sports sections in both towns, Wilmington and Tewksbury.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO