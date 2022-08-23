Girlfriend of Oregon Football Star Who Died in Freak Accident Is Now Pregnant With His Child

Shia LaBeouf said that during a recent career low, he thought about suicide and even had a “gun on the table.” Lebouf, in an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron and posted to YouTube, said “my world had crumbled,” as he described the car crashes, rehab, and a trial in April where he will face sexual battery and assault allegations from his Honey Boy co-star FKA Twigs. “I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” he said in the interview. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before—the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get like a, a taco.” He said his upcoming film, Padre Pio, saved his life after he his research to play the 20th-century monk convinced him to convert to Roman Catholicism.Read it at YouTube

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO