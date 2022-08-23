ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend of Oregon Football Star Who Died in Freak Accident Is Now Pregnant With His Child

The girlfriend of Oregon college football player Spencer Webb has revealed she’s pregnant with his child a month after he died in a tragic accident. Webb, who was a tight end for the Oregon Ducks, was just 22 years old when he died after slipping and hitting his head on rocks at Triangle Lake near Eugene, Oregon, on July 13. On Monday, Kelly Kay, 30, announced that she is now pregnant with Webb’s first child. “We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kay wrote in a post to her 760,000 Instagram followers about her pregnancy. “All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

