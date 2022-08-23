Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO