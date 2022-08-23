Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
WCVB
Mass. doctor on first West Nile virus case of 2022
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja explains how humans can become infected by West Nile virus, and how you can protect yourself from danger.
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
WCVB
New Hampshire man pulled from burning vehicle after crash on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was hospitalized in Boston following a fiery crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, according to state police. The New Hampshire State Police department said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.2.
More Ohioans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
More Ohioans have reported that they are infected with a recent outbreak of E. coli linked to a popular fast food restaurant. According to the Center for Disease Control a total of 84 illnesses have been reported in four states — 47 more than the total reported on Aug. 19.
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
WCVB
The Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, Massachusetts provides drinking water for more than 3 million people
Blue Q is in the specialty gift game, edgy, artful, zany stuff and they are no longer dammed. Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Berkshire Environmental Action...
WCVB
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after police said he stole a car in New Hampshire while a woman and infant were inside the vehicle. Hampton police said 46-year-old David Tayes, of Baldwin, Maine, stole the vehicle around noon Friday at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said...
WCVB
Gov. Baker receives progress report on Orange Line repairs following first week of shutdown
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has gotten a firsthand look at the Orange Line track work that has been completed thus far during the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line. On Sunday's tour of the Orange Line, Baker got to see the 900 feet of new...
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
WCVB
The Division of Ecological Restoration is spearheading removals of dams throughout the Commonwealth
Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Charles River Watershed is committed to restoring the Charles River and others, opening up habitat and creating climate resiliency.
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants
No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
WCVB
Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'
BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus
A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far. 50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,. The Michigan Department of...
WCVB
Thursday, September 1: “Mill” Towns
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We are visiting “Mill” towns tonight, meaning towns that begin with M-I-L-L (sorry Milton and Milford). There are only three, “Mill,” towns in the state and Ted Reinstein is exploring them all! In Millis, Ted discovers a wine shop where one can find the perfect bottle to pair with anything from fine dining to “ketchup smothered food.” Then, he is off to Millbury for a tour of the historic Asa Waters Mansion. He also meets a local cake decorator whose designs may be, “too hot for TV.” Finally, in Millville, Ted checks in with the Millville High School band marching toward another state title.
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
WCVB
'Mom and Pop' dams across Massachusetts provide clean energy and a trip back in time to Ford's Folly
Ware River Power operates and manages a number of vintage, low-impact, small hydro-dams in central and western Massachusetts, a "Mom and Pop" electric shop. Ford’s Folly can be found deep in the woods of Sudbury. Aline Kaplan wrote this article for Atlas Obscura. Our tour guide, Kaplan has a...
