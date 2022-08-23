ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NH

WCVB

Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
iheart.com

Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
