PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO