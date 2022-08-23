ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Billie Idol
5d ago

It’s the Wild West out there. Criminals are having an easy time of it. Lax enforcement and court punishment the last couple years is just insanity

Julie Craig
4d ago

Typical Democrats running our Country in the ground with lawlessness running a muck and letting criminals and murderers back out to do it again... Another Summer of Love !!! Yeah that's bringing the Country back together alright 🤬

C2B4ICU
5d ago

well if they have one and not the other chances are that other person will stay quiet until a deal is made to keep their sentence down and then will give the identity to the suspect who actually committed the assault ....

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix teen, her adult boyfriend and their newborn baby missing out of Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A teenage girl, her adult boyfriend and their baby are missing from Phoenix and police say their family is concerned about their well-being. In a missing person bulletin released by the Phoenix Police Department, investigators say Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, and her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, were last seen on Aug. 24 near 51st and Southern avenues with their newborn son Lionel.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
PHOENIX, AZ
