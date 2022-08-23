ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
Two men were found stabbed on an MTA train at the Naugatuck train station. Photo Credit: Adam Moss - Flickr: GEDC9678

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.

Upon boarding the train, officers discovered two men who were believed to be involved in an altercation on the train and sustained stab wounds, Naugatuck Police said.

The men were secured and treated for their injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening, police said

They were eventually transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The scene and the investigation were turned over to the MTA Police Department which has ultimate jurisdiction over this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Employee Tampered With Products In Hicksville By Putting Coin In Meat Package, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after investigators reported that she placed a coin in a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption in New York. Long Island resident Karen Palacios Gutierrez, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, following an incident at the Ava Companies food packaging company, located in Hicksville at 383 West John St., the Nassau County Police Department reported.
HICKSVILLE, NY
