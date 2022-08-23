Read full article on original website
Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional As Trial Over Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Starts: Everything to Know About Her Lawsuit
A heartbreaking trial. Vanessa Bryant got emotional at the trial regarding photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in January 2020. In his August 2022 opening statements, Vanessa's attorney Luis Li claimed that cell phone photos from the wreckage were shared by a deputy and fire captain "for […]
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash
Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard. Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out […]
10 Freeway between Los Angeles and Phoenix reopens
DESERT CENTER, Calif. - Officials have fully reopened the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer. The...
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
Community demands justice for innocent dad of 5 killed in South LA crash stemming from police chase
LOS ANGELES - The community is demanding justice for a dad of five who was killed in a crash involving a group of suspects trying to evade officers in a police chase. Back in August 19, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and his passenger 35-year-old Janisha Harris were both killed in a crash in South Los Angeles with a driver who was trying to get away from police.
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a Huntington Beach Police officer early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CHP says an HBPD officer identified as "M. Robert" was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach when his police vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide
PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set
A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Injured In A Solo Crash In Calabasas (Los Angeles, CA)
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, was injured in a solo car accident Sunday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Woman stabbed to death in Santa Ana after 'failed dating relationship'
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a "failed dating relationship," police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the...
Deceased Person Located at Entrance to Alley in Historic South-Central Los Angeles
Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, CA: A deceased person was located at the entrance to an alley near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to...
Man found dead in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
In Depth: The beauty and danger of lightning
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by filmmaker Zoey Tur and CalFire Battalion Chief Isaac Sanchez. They discuss Tur’s upcoming documentary on the 2020 August Complex fire in Northern California and the lightning storm that sparked it. Tur describes being out amidst the bolts in that storm and nearly being struck by one. He talks about what is in the upcoming documentary. More information on that can be found at newsmediafilms.com.
Downey man charged in girl's death from fake pills containing fentanyl
DOWNEY, Calif. - A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal...
