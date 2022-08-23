ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Greenville police investigating shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said it happened Saturday, Aug. 27 near McClellan and Brown Streets. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and later, a 17-year-old male showed...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern parade honors memory of NC's first provincial congress

NEW BERN, Craven County — A parade made its way down Broad Street in New Bern to commemorate the 248th anniversary of the first North Carolina Provincial Congress. The Fife and Drum Corps from Tryon Palace also took part. Two-hundred forty-eight years ago in 1774, 71 delegates from across...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
wcti12.com

Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house

PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville cafe donating money to several charities

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The GK Cafe in Greenville has been trying to give back to the community and charities alike. For $10, anyone can try their famous pancakes, sausages, and chicken and all of the proceeds are being given to charities. GK Cafe is donating the money they...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Coastal Plain#Chief Of Police#Boys Girls Club#Bgccp Search Committee
wcti12.com

Pitt County man, woman charged with trafficking opioid

PITT COUNTY — A Pitt County man and woman were arrested on opioid trafficking and firearm-related charges. Pitt County Sheriff's Office officials said the two were involved in an incident at Player's Retreat on Pactolus Highway in Greenville. The man, James Reddick, 49, who was in possession of a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
JONES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wcti12.com

Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students

NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week two highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and The Blitz has entered week two. In the week's premiere matchup, the Southside Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-20 victory over Washington County. In the "Battle for the Paddle" Riverside...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Watermelon Festival back for 37th annual event

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — With the 37th annual Watermelon Festival this weekend, Winterville is coming alive with tents, rides, and people filling the streets. Families in and around Winterville have been going to this festival for 37 years and the excitement doesn't seem to be slowing down. With enough...
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy