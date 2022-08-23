Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Greenville police investigating shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said it happened Saturday, Aug. 27 near McClellan and Brown Streets. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and later, a 17-year-old male showed...
wcti12.com
New Bern parade honors memory of NC's first provincial congress
NEW BERN, Craven County — A parade made its way down Broad Street in New Bern to commemorate the 248th anniversary of the first North Carolina Provincial Congress. The Fife and Drum Corps from Tryon Palace also took part. Two-hundred forty-eight years ago in 1774, 71 delegates from across...
wcti12.com
Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
wcti12.com
Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house
PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
wcti12.com
Greenville cafe donating money to several charities
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The GK Cafe in Greenville has been trying to give back to the community and charities alike. For $10, anyone can try their famous pancakes, sausages, and chicken and all of the proceeds are being given to charities. GK Cafe is donating the money they...
wcti12.com
Candlelit vigil held in Jacksonville to remember 13 service members killed one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Eastern Carolina community came together to honor the service and sacrifice of 13 fallen service members, killed in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, one year ago today. A candlelight vigil was held Friday at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville. The community came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Pitt County man, woman charged with trafficking opioid
PITT COUNTY — A Pitt County man and woman were arrested on opioid trafficking and firearm-related charges. Pitt County Sheriff's Office officials said the two were involved in an incident at Player's Retreat on Pactolus Highway in Greenville. The man, James Reddick, 49, who was in possession of a...
wcti12.com
Community has back to school prayer circle in hopes of safe school year
PAMLICO COUNTY — The community came together in a prayer circle at Pamlico County High School, preparing everyone for the start of school on Monday. Minster Vanessa Cole said it's important to show the community and kids that people care about them in wake of the tragedy in Uvalde and coming out of the pandemic.
wcti12.com
Defense sec. honors service members killed in Kabul airport attack ahead of local vigil
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The U.S. Secretary of Defense has released a statement honoring the memories of 13 service members who were killed a year ago today in an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan just days before the deadline of the U.S. troop evacuation from Afghanistan.
wcti12.com
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students
NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
wcti12.com
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week two highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and The Blitz has entered week two. In the week's premiere matchup, the Southside Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-20 victory over Washington County. In the "Battle for the Paddle" Riverside...
wcti12.com
Fire training Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in Pin Hook
PIN HOOK, Duplin Couty — A fire training exercise on Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in a Duplin County community. Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management will be conducting the exercise from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Pin Hook, near the Lighthouse Church on Lighthouse Road.
wcti12.com
Service members killed in Afghanistan bombing remembered on anniversary of attack
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack on the first anniversary of their deaths. People are already starting to gather for the vigil that...
wcti12.com
East Carteret Football looking for a rebound in 2022, Connor Norby hits 2 HR in minors
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — East Carteret will have its first road test of the year, playing at Ayden Grifton. The Mariners took down Swansboro 34-7 to start the season last week. It was an impressive win for head coach B.J. Frazier's squad, who are hoping for a bounce back...
wcti12.com
Watermelon Festival back for 37th annual event
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — With the 37th annual Watermelon Festival this weekend, Winterville is coming alive with tents, rides, and people filling the streets. Families in and around Winterville have been going to this festival for 37 years and the excitement doesn't seem to be slowing down. With enough...
Comments / 0