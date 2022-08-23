Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
The regular monthly meeting of the alumni of Holy Angels Catholic school was held at the home of Dr. M.F. Hussey on Ohio Avenue last evening. There were some 35 persons present. The early part of the evening was devoted to the works of Father Ryan and for the roll call each responded with a quotation from Father Ryan’s poems.
Sidney Daily News
Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced
MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
Sidney Daily News
Budweiser Clydesdales set to make a stop in Sidney
SIDNEY – The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to west central Ohio, and one of the horses will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. The Clydesdales will be in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida from Sept. 8 to 11. This is the fourth time the horses will make an appearance at the festival, but they haven’t been in over a decade, according to Kaitlan Terry, the district sales manager for Anheuser-Busch.
Sidney Daily News
Beyond case management
Did you know that the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) provides support for adults and children beyond case management or service coordination? SCBDD employs a full-time Behavior Support Coordinator for children and adults with challenges to assist them in living full and safe lives. As a former Behavior...
Sidney Daily News
Foster-based kitten rescue tackles Sidney’s stray cat problem
SIDNEY – Two sisters-in-law are helping stray kittens find their “furever” homes, one colony at a time, as a prospective non-profit called The Kitten Koop. The Kitten Koop was started in January 2022 by Founder and Director Kayla Van Erdewyk in Colorado and focused on being an online feline welfare resource. She has had a passion for animal welfare for 24 years after meeting a rescue dog named Nala and started fostering kittens in her home in Colorado in June 2021. She credits everything she knows about kitten fostering and care to internet celebrity Hannah Shaw, also known as the Kitten Lady, and the Colorado organizations she has fostered for.
Sidney Daily News
Crown Subdivision plat approved
NEW BREMEN – Plans for a new 21-lot subdivision moved a step closer at the New Bremen planning commission meeting Thursday night. After obtaining feedback from the approximately 12 people who attended the meeting, the commission approved plans for what is called the Plum Street subdivision. The approved plans...
Sidney Daily News
New hire orientation
On Monday, Aug. 29, four new members will join the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The hiring of these four individuals will return the department to pre-Great Recession staffing numbers. The department is extremely excited for their staff to be increasing. Chief Chad Hollinger wanted to share in this week’s column what a new hire at the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services will be expected to complete as they integrate into the department operations.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney opens MVL play strong
PIQUA — Sidney’s volleyball squad didn’t fair well in scrimmages and didn’t fair well in a season-opening tri-match against Wapakoneta and Indian Lake last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets showed improvement this week in Miami Valley League Valley Division matches. They beat Fairborn 3-2 on the road on Tuesday and followed with a 3-1 win at Piqua on Thursday to even their overall record to 2-2.
Sidney Daily News
City woman dies in house fire
SIDNEY — The identity of the woman who died in a house fire early Friday morning has been released. A firefighter was also injured while battling the fire. According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Kimberly Fogt, 61 years old, of Sidney, Ohio, died in the fire. She was the sole occupant at the 801 E. Court St. address.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-12:28 a.m.: warrant. Ivy S. Waldroop, 19, at large, was arrested on a warrant. -10:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report on the 400 block of Riverside Drive. -9:06 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle...
Sidney Daily News
Narcotics search warrant served at local residence
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, with the assistance of the Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 633 Fulton St., Sidney, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately at 8 a.m. The initial entry and securing of the...
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury indicts 18 on drug charges
SIDNEY – The Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County grand jury on Aug. 25, 2022, in regards to drug trafficking activity in the city of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the grand jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug...
