St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem
If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot. A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind...
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
thebeveragejournal.com
Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill Launches Benefit
New Haven’s Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to launch a new cocktail and appetizer benefitting the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard anchored in talent, equity and sustainability. Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho incorporates fresh and sustainable ingredients in keeping with the foundation’s mission. Shell & Bones is connected with the organization through its Smart Catch seal, highlighting the venue for its serving of seafood fished or farmed in environmentally-responsible ways, the only restaurant in the state currently holding the seal. The Sippin’ Shelly cocktail, which features Tito’s infused with rhubarb, berry aloe syrup and lemon, and the appetizer, a squid ink blini features gravlax, Tito’s-infused crème fraiche and macerated berries, raises funds through the end of August.
According to Tik-Tok, Las Mananitas is the Only Thing in Brewster, NY
I'm from Brewster, NY so I know that not much happens there but if you go by Tik-Tok, there is only one, single-thing to do, go to Las Mananitas. I was at Las Mananitas this past weekend, I love it and I'm not alone. Apparently the atmosphere, food and vibe play reallt well on Tik-Tok because if you type #brewsterny you get almost all videos from Las Mananitas, like this one from @_Chianny_
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
greaterlongisland.com
People are lining up for Aegean pizza again, this time at Carlo’s in Holbrook
Two pizza titans of Holbrook have joined forces in the wake of one beloved pizzeria’s closure. Billy Lee, the owner Carlo’s Pizza Oven and Harry Rossis, one of the last owners of SunVet Mall’s Aegean Pizza, are serving both of their recipes as partners under the Carlo’s roof.
Teaser Trailer Promoting Annabelle’s Trip to New Milford Hits Social Media
The infamous demon doll Annabelle is coming to New Milford on October 30th. The appearance will take place Harrybrooke Park and the folks there are pulling out all the stops to promote it. They created a teaser-trailer to hype up the event. The film was produced by Myke Furhman, and it features Annabelle's caretaker Tony Spera, and State Representative from New Milford, Bill Buckbee. The video was posted to Youtube on August 24, 2022 and tagged with the following description:
themonroesun.com
Photos: St. Jude Italian Festival celebrates opening night
MONROE, CT — Children slid down a giant slide on opening night of St. Jude Parish’s annual Italian Festival Wednesday, and played on rides like the Scrambler and the Orlando. Others played games, shopped and listened to music. Workers in the food booths busily prepared treats like sausage...
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Book Sale Will Help Food Pantry In Gardiner, New York
Back-to-School season has a lot of us talking about books. It is time to get the kids the books they need for class but it is also a great time to put together your Fall reading list. Those chilly nights are coming when you are gonna want to cuddle up with a good book.
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley
According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region. Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?. In the last few years, we've seen...
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Perk Up for a Night Out with an Espresso Martini in Beacon, New York
When it comes to food and drink in the Hudson Valley, we're a little spoiled. There are thousands of fabulous restaurants and bars across the region for whatever craving you may have this week. Personally, I was itching for a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini. And it seems like the...
