ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Sick sea lions turning up along Southern California coast; rescue org receiving dozens of reports

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

A Santa Barbara-based rescue organization says it’s being “inundated” with reports of sick sea lions due to apparent Domoic Acid poisoning.

“The influx of calls started on Monday and our volunteer team has been working from sunrise to sunset to respond to each report and the animals in distress,” the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute said on Instagram . “We are responding to 50-100 calls a day with multiple reports on individual animals.”

Domoic Acid is a neurotoxin that is naturally produced by harmful algal blooms.

“It threatens the health of marine mammals and seabirds and can affect humans through severe as well as long-term low-level exposure through the food web,” the Instagram post reads.

DA attacks the brain and heart, and clinical signs of toxicity include disorientation, agitation, head bobbing and weaving/swaying back and forth, foaming at the mouth, bulging eyes, muscle spasms, seizures, inability to move out of the water, unresponsiveness and even death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vMfq_0hRyxXNX00
A sick sea lion is seen along the Ventura coast on Aug. 23, 2022. (KTLA)

Two sea lions were seen in distress along the coast in Ventura Tuesday, and another one had died.

Ed Castillo, a lifeguard chief with Golden State lifeguards, said he had started getting calls about stranded sea lions on Saturday.

“What was concerning about the call is that the sea lions were acting very strangely, the caller would describe the sea lion as having seizures,” Castillo said. “At that point I knew that we had something go on.”

There is apparently no known cure for DA, but signs of poisoning subside after 72 hours as the toxin is eliminated from the body, officials said.

“Marine mammals are able to successfully forage and survive in the wild based on the dose and their long-term exposure to Domoic Acid,” the institute explained.

Most of the animals experiencing the effects of DA have been adult female California sea lions that weigh between 150 and 200 pounds, according to the institute.

The organization aims to remove the sick animals from the beach. However, transporting them for care can add additional stress and affect the survival of the mammal with signs of DA, so the institute leaves affected animals on the beach in a safe perimeter to “work through the acute phase of the toxin.”

Volunteers then check on the animal and provide further care, which may lead them to have to rescue it.

Anyone who encounters a marine mammal in distress is asked to keep their distance (at least 50 feet) and call the institute hotline to report the situation 805- 567-1505.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Ventura, CA
Lifestyle
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lions#Marine Animals#Volunteers#Marine Food Web#Mammal#Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall

A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
KTLA

KTLA

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy