Driver, 87, OK After Sedan Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

An 87-year-old driver from Glen Rock escaped injury when her sedan smashed through the front of a Fair Lawn convenience store.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Toyota Avalon barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway when the driver accidentally hit the gas shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Fair Lawn police and firefighters responded to the crash at the Quick Mart on Broadway.

Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded.

A building inspector determined that there was no major structural damage to the shopping center, Macys said.

The driver wasn't injured after her sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn convenience store.

Someone needed a ride.

Aftermath at the Quick Mart on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Drive in

Boyd A. LovingDouglas Lee for DAILY VOICEDouglas Lee for DAILY VOICEBoyd A. Loving