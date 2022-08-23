ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Driver, 87, OK After Sedan Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago

An 87-year-old driver from Glen Rock escaped injury when her sedan smashed through the front of a Fair Lawn convenience store.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Toyota Avalon barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway when the driver accidentally hit the gas shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Fair Lawn police and firefighters responded to the crash at the Quick Mart on Broadway.

Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded.

A building inspector determined that there was no major structural damage to the shopping center, Macys said.

The driver wasn't injured after her sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn convenience store.

Boyd A. Loving

Someone needed a ride.

Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Aftermath at the Quick Mart on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Drive in

Boyd A. Loving

