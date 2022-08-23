Georgia Football Notebook: Week 1

In addition to Buford throttling Thompson (Alabama) and vaulting into the top 10 of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , as well as Gainesville taking down Marist in Josh Niblett’s debut as head coach, there was no shortage of action with the season officially kicking off.

No. 10 Brookwood reached high to pull out a thrilling win over No. 23 Norcross at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Jamie Spaar

Upsets shake up rankings

Preseason No. 6 Warner Robins dropped its season opener to No. 13 Lee County by a score of 27-10, and No. 25 Rome beat No. 16 Creekside in a 16-6 defensive slugfest. Unranked Blessed Trinity went to Calhoun and knocked off No. 19 Calhoun. These results caused a shakeup across the SBLive Georgia Power 25 when the new rankings were released today.

Georgia teams represent in interstate play

Buford dismantled Thompson (Alabama), the nation's previous No. 11 team, vaulting the Wolves into the Top 10 of the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25.

Several Georgia teams took advantage of the non-region portion of their schedule and battled elite teams from outside the state in week one. Overall, the Peach State fared well on the national stage. Milton lost to the top-ranked team in Tennessee and Lowndes fell to a loaded American Heritage (Florida) squad, but Georgia teams dominated the rest of the week’s interstate play. Here are the results of those games with the preseason ranking noted for each Georgia team:

No. 2 Buford 38, Thompson (AL) 7

No. 4 Collins Hill 20, Life Christian (VA) 0

No. 5 Langston Hughes 47, Spartanburg (SC) 16

No. 8 Milton 7, Lipscomb Academy (TN) 17

No. 9 Colquitt County 37, Deerfield Beach (FL) 0

No. 14 Lowndes 20, American Heritage (FL) 38

Carrollton 69, Gadsden City (AL) 7

Commerce 21, Southside Christian (SC) 17

Alpharetta makes statement against Jefferson

The 2022 season kicked off on a high note for Alpharetta, more specifically a 47-46 win over one of Class 5A’s top teams. A late touchdown pass from Ben Guthrie (338 yards and three touchdowns) to Ethan Barbour and a subsequent two-point conversion put the Raiders a point up on five-star linebacker Sammy Brown and Jefferson, and the defense sealed the deal by blocking the potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The Raiders won three games in last year’s daunting slate ( https://news.scorebooklive.com/news/2021/11/08/i-knew-that-schedule-was-either-going-to-break-us-or-it-was-going-to-forge-us-in-fire ), and those victories came against opponents with a combined record of 2-28. Their win in the 2022 season opener came against a Jefferson program which has won at least 8 games every year since 2010.

Greenwade runs wild for Dalton

The alma mater of University of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs has another talented rusher on its hands. In Dalton’s 49-27 win over North Murray, senior running back Tyson Greenwade carried the ball 24 times for 371 yards and six touchdowns. Somehow he had the energy to play defense, too, and he added an interception to his already-impressive stat line. If Greenwade can figure out a way to maintain this inhuman pace, he would finish the regular season with over 3,700 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns.