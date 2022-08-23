ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

210 Freeway reopens after 5-day closure

By Cindy Von Quednow, Carlos Herrera
 5 days ago

A stretch of the 210 Freeway reopened Tuesday morning after a five-day closure.

Traffic was flowing on the highway in Irwindale after both sides were reopened at 5 a.m .

Crews worked overnight in the area between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue to stripe the highway and restore all lanes, Caltrans officials explained .

Overnight lane closures for barrier work on the San Gabriel River Bridge will still occur, however.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The closures were to accommodate urgent upgrades to the bridge and bring the freeway into compliance with current standards.

The $30 million project included the installation of improved bridge hinges and railings, upgrading the concrete median and replacing existing storm drainage.

