When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
'We’ve got to make sure to touch all our people. This is a campaign for a Florida for all.'. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography.
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections
We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. Incumbents were ousted, upsets were made and, like always, there were players who stood out and players...
Gov. DeSantis re-ups Glen Gilzean, adds Ed Moore to Ethics Commission
Gilzean currently serves as the panel’s Vice Chair. Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Central Florida Urban League President and CEO Glen Gilzean and former Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) President and CEO Ed Moore to the Florida Commission on Ethics. The Florida Commission on Ethics is a...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Karla Hernandez-Mats: Five things to know about Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor
Charlie Crist has chosen the top teacher's union rep in Florida's largest public school district as his running mate. With the Primary Election in the rearview and Gov. Ron DeSantis squarely in his sights, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is picking Miami-born teachers’ union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate.
Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election
The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year. The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high. The...
Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge
The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”. The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election
If results remain close, a manual recount may be in order. The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount. The process of the machine recount started...
Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.
Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
Gov. DeSantis suspends four Broward County School Board members
The suspension comes a week after release of grand jury report that recommended the Governor remove five Board members. Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending four current members of the Broward County School Board for neglecting their duty, stemming from the way they managed a school construction bond. The Governor’s Office...
Board of Governors search committee recommends Ray Rodrigues for Chancellor
The Senator said his ambition to lead university system prompted him not to seek re-election. A search committee is recommending Sen. Ray Rodrigues to serve as the next Chancellor for the Florida State University System. In a unanimous recommendation, the search committee made its desire known after interviewing Rodrigues and...
Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away
Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
Proposed new nursing home rule raises some industry concerns
Requiring nursing homes to submit audited financial reports puts them on regulatory par with Florida hospitals. Florida nursing homes that care for the poor elderly and disabled saw their Medicaid rates increase by hundreds of millions this year but the money came with a catch. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 that requires, for the first time, nursing homes to provide the state with year-end audited financial data.
