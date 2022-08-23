Combine an iPad cover and a briefcase in one with the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look sleeker than other bags, but it also gives you more functionality with your tablet. In fact, connect your Magic Keyboard to it, and then it lets you work seamlessly with your keyboard and tablet together as one. With a design that opens like a book, it’s convenient to use on the go. Then, when you’re ready to head out, easily close it up by folding it together. With this product design, you don’t have to continuously zip and unzip a case or bag. Choose from a black or white option, and enjoy the Carbitex CX6 carbon fiber and premium leather materials. Designed with magnetic handles that connect together, it’s the ideal on-the-go bag.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO