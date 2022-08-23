Read full article on original website
Jason Kirby-Mccarthy
5d ago
The fine needs to be a lot more. Then maybe they’ll think twice. Also the tow companies that have to deal with this should be getting a lot extra for having to bail these dummies out.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh
ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
WCAX
Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
mynbc5.com
Cows slow traffic on I-89
RICHMOND, Vt. — Rush hour traffic on Interstate 89 South was backed up for several hours after two dead cows and one live cow were found near the roadway. Vermont State Police said they were called to I-89 in Richmond around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Vermont Agency of Transportation with the removal of the cows.
VTDigger
Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly
An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
newportdispatch.com
Truck side-swipes broken down vehicle on I-89 in Royalton
ROYALTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Royalton last week. The crash took place on August 18, at around 4:10 p.m. on I-89. Police say a Pontiac Vibe driven by Marilyn Sandoval-Nulsen, 39, of Middlebury, was parked in the breakdown lane due to a mechanical issue. A...
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
Santa’s Village worker hurt following fall from ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village theme park was hurt after falling from a roller coaster platform, Saturday. “The The initial investigation has indicated the victim, a 51-year-old man, suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” according to officials with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office, which was called in to assist with the investigation.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Drunk woman arrested after crash in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 25-year-old woman from Arizona was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman walking around causing a disturbance in the area of Main Street at around 11:15 p.m. Prior to police arrival, the woman drove off in a vehicle going north...
mynbc5.com
13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
willistonobserver.com
Antique boat show coming to Burlington waterfront
The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
WCAX
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
