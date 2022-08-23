ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington gun control laws compare to other states

Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
KXRO.com

More changes to Westport salmon fishery

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
WESTPORT, WA
pnwag.net

USDA Invests $121 Million in Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change

The Department of Agriculture this week announced $121 million in funding for “critical infrastructure” to combat climate change in rural America. The investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities. “Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water

The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
AUBURN, WA
Brewbound.com

Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties

YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
MOXEE, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE

