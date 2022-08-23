Read full article on original website
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
pnwag.net
USDA Invests $121 Million in Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change
The Department of Agriculture this week announced $121 million in funding for “critical infrastructure” to combat climate change in rural America. The investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities. “Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and...
Could This Possibly Be the Most Overrated Attraction in Washington State?
One Of Washington State's Beloved Attractions Might Be Overrated. If you have ever been to Seattle, there is one Washington State attraction that is beloved by some and disgusting to others. It might be in some people's eyes, the most overrated attraction in Washington State. This Washington Destination Is In...
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KOMO News
There's an influx of people moving to Eastern Washington in significant fire danger areas
Many new people are moving to our area and it seems some aren't too aware of the real risks of fire. A roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Patty Murray reveals that people aren't educated enough on fire safety, and it's putting too many in danger. Senator Murray says her mission...
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
pnwag.net
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
Brewbound.com
Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties
YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
