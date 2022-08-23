ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

By Kaitlin Howell
 5 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue.

Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape

The Sun Herald reported the woman, 42-year-old Mable Arrington, died during surgery at a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

The officer-involved in the shooting was not injured and was placed on leave.

Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

