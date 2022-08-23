Read full article on original website
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
Wine Minute: How Do Sensors Benefit Irrigation?
Washington State University's Pete Jacoby talks about the latest sensor research when it comes to grape irrigation across the PNW. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
Oregon State Fair Returns To Pre-COVID Attractions
Salem will be rocking this weekend, and for the rest of the month, as the 156th Oregon State gets underway Friday. This will be the first full-sized state fair since 2019. Kimberly Jacobson with the Fair said Pavilion events were canceled last year, as COVID restrictions lingered, but they’re back in full force this go-around.
