President Biden on Wednesday announced a sweeping effort to forgive federal student loan debt. The plan will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year. Those who receive Pell Grants could see up to $20,000 in forgiveness. So how will that impact Ohioans? Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Reporter and Producer Jo Ingles has a look.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO